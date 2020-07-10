Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Police say an Illinois toddler was attacked and killed by at least one pit bull while in a playpen during a holiday party. Police in Joliet say the 17-month-old girl had bite marks “throughout her body.” The child’s parents were attending a July Fourth party Saturday and had placed her in a playpen in a bedroom. Police say two pit bull mix dogs were locked in the basement but eventually got out. The owner found a dog biting the child. She died at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center.

CHICAGO (AP) — One of Chicago's bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people killed and 70 more wounded by gunfire. Among the dead was 7-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was standing outside her grandmother's house on the evening of July Fourth when she was shot in the head. Police say a 33-year-old man has been charged. Chicago police had hoped to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 officers on the street but the weekend ended with more than twice as many shooting deaths as the long holiday weekend last year. The department counted shootings from 6 p.m. Thursday through the end of Sunday.

CHICAGO (AP) — A dairy owned by Illinois Republican congressional candidate Jim Oberweis has received a loan worth $5 million to $10 million from the federal rescue package aimed at helping small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic. Treasury Department data released Monday show Oberweis Dairy, where Oberweis is chairman, was approved for the Paycheck Protection Program on April 8. Oberweis is an Illinois state senator and the GOP nominee to challenge Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood for a Chicago-area congressional district that is one of Republicans’ top targets this fall. The wealthy businessman has loaned his campaign $1.1 million so far this election cycle.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wildlife officials have relocated a black bear that had wandered into a St. Louis suburb and drew a crowd of hundreds curious to see the out-of-place animal. The bear has been popular on social media pages for weeks as it plodded hundreds of miles from Wisconsin, through Illinois and briefly into Iowa before wandering into Missouri. Wildlife officials say they were spurred to take action over the weekend when the bear — dubbed “Bruno” on social media — found itself in the Wentzville city limits and corned between Interstates 70 and 40. Conservation officers tranquilized the bear Sunday and moved it to an undisclosed area outside of St. Louis.