Heat, humidity to relax beginning Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Air conditioners, thrust into overtime duty in July’s opening nine days, may get a bit of a break in the days ahead, as slightly cooler, but, more importantly, drier air is incoming for the conclusion of the workweek and the upcoming weekend. Thursday Evening’s showers and thunderstorms formed ahead of a cold front that will pass through the Stateline overnight and into the early portions of Friday. This is to produce a noticeable wind shift from the current southerly direction to a much more refreshing northwesterly one for at least the next two to three days. The end result is a brand of air far more tolerable than that taking up residence here for the past several days.

A much-needed break from the heat and humidity arrives Friday, and likely sticks around for the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gone will be the 92° to 94° readings recorded here the past seven days, though temperatures will remain on the toasty side, at least through Saturday. An abundance of sunshine is expected Friday, which should be more than enough to propel temperatures into the upper 80s. That’s because dry air heats far more efficiently than moist air. But, with a well-organized northwesterly wind in tow, the 88° forecast high will be met with few, if any complaints.

Temperatures surge into the upper 80s Friday, though a well-organized wind out of the northwest will allow humidity levels to fall steadily as the day goes on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s likely to be every bit as warm as Friday, if not even a tick warmer. But with winds remaining out of the northwest for much of the day, it’s likely to remain rather comfortable, even if temperatures flirt with or even reach 90° in a few spots.

Though temperatures remain well above normal for this time of year Saturday, perhaps even hitting 90° in a spot or two, the continued flow out of the northwest will keep humidity at very tolerable levels. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weak disturbance passing through in the mid-levels of our atmosphere may be enough to drive a few isolated storms to develop during Saturday’s latter stages, though only about 20% of our area would likely be on the receiving end of any such storms.

As winds shift to the north on Sunday, even cooler air is to spill into our area. As it stands right now, the current forecast high temperature of 84° Sunday would make it the first day since June 24 to produce a below normal temperature, and just the seventh day since June 1 to do so.

The relief’s to be brief, though. Another surge of heat and humidity is due to arrive in the area beginning next Tuesday, this one potentially every bit as intense or even more intense than this most recent one!

