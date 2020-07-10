Discovery Center Museum opens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Discovery Center Museum

711 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61103

(815) 963-6769

“Covid - 19: Advanced registration required. Walk up registration is not permitted. Discovery Center Museum is a hands-on children’s science museum with more than 300 exciting interactive exhibits spread throughout 23,000 square feet. All our exhibits relate to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math). Exhibit galleries focus on the human body, forms of electricity, the science of sports, space, simple machines, communication, agriculture, color and light, and math. Out in the museum’s backyard, visitors can explore our Rock River Discovery Park, a 15,000 square foot multi-level science park featuring a dinosaur dig pit, water play area and a Secret Garden. Discovery Center is one of the top family attractions in Northern Illinois.”

