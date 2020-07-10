DeKalb woman charged with 1st degree murder

DEKLAB, Ill. (WIFR) - Katrina Edwards now faces an additional charge of first degree murder in connection to the murder investigation following the shooting death of 29-year-old Chrishun Keeler-Tyus on July 4.

On July 7, the DeKalb County Major Case Squad arrested the 35-year-old Katrina Edwards for obstructing justice and 32-year-old Jimmy Edwards for first degree murder. Katrina and Jimmy Edwards are currently incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

A no bond warrant was issued for Katrina Edwards arrest on Thursday. She was arrested in Sycamore and is currently incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail.

The murder investigation remains active and additional arrests are expected.

