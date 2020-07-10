Advertisement

Cannabis dispensary to open in South Beloit

The company says Sunnyside South Beloit will employ 35 people in their new 7,200-square-foot facility at 7000 First Ranger Dr.
(KKCO)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The cannabis dispensary Sunnyside announced Friday that it will be holding its grand opening in City of South Beloit on July 13.

The location will become South Beloit’s first pot shop. Other Illinois pot shops have already opened in Rockford as well as on Chicago’s North Side.

Monday’s ceremony will consist of a ribbon cutting and will be attended by Ted Rehl, the mayor of South Beloit and Dave Syverson, Illinois State Senator, 35th District.

Starting July 11, adult-use customers can place online orders and pick up their goods on-site.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

