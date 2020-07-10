Brat Days 2020 canceled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Stateline tradition will be missing this summer as Alpine Kiwanis cancels Brat Days 2020.

Held for nearly 50 years, the annual event raises $50 to 80,000 in funds, which directly benefit area non-profits benefitting children, the elderly and the disabled.

While the show will not go on, Alpine Kiwanis is asking for donations in order to continue serving the community.

For more information, head to the Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days Facebook page or to www.alpinekiwanis-il.org.

You can also donate by writing a check payable to Alpine Kiwanis Charities and mail to Alpine Kiwanis, attn.: Alpine Kiwanis Charities Fund, PO Box 5132, Rockford, IL 61125.

