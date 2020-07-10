Autumn on Parade Festival canceled

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Autumn on Parade Executive Board, based on an abundance of caution, is cancelling the 2020 Autumn on Parade Festival.

In an announcement on Friday, the board made the decision in a Facebook post.

“While we are disappointed to share this news, protecting our small community and many faithful visitors and participants is of extreme importance to us,” according to the post. “With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve unpredictably, we feel strongly that the most cautious course is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize.”

The Autumn on Parade committee is now planning the 2021 festival, October 2-3, 2021. New volunteers are needed. Those interested may email info@autumnonparade.org or call 815-341-5559.

