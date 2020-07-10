Advertisement

Autumn on Parade Festival canceled

Decision made based on an 'abundance of caution.'
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Autumn on Parade Executive Board, based on an abundance of caution, is cancelling the 2020 Autumn on Parade Festival.

In an announcement on Friday, the board made the decision in a Facebook post.

“While we are disappointed to share this news, protecting our small community and many faithful visitors and participants is of extreme importance to us,” according to the post. “With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve unpredictably, we feel strongly that the most cautious course is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize.”

Posted by Autumn On Parade on Friday, July 10, 2020

The Autumn on Parade committee is now planning the 2021 festival, October 2-3, 2021. New volunteers are needed. Those interested may email info@autumnonparade.org or call 815-341-5559.

