‘An emotional crisis’: More than 150 Minneapolis police officers filing for disability, attorney says most suffering from PTSD

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities attorney says that more than 150 Minneapolis police officers have begun the process of filing disability claims, with most saying they’re suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In a statement Friday morning, Ron Meuser, Jr., of the firm Meuser, Yackley and Rowland, said that the disability claims have come in the last six weeks, following the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing nights of unrest, including the burning of the 3rd Precinct police station.

“While law enforcement is a high-stress career, the last two months in Minneapolis have pushed many officers to their breaking point,” Meuser said, explaining that many officers feel exhausted from working long shifts, day after day, without relief or support from city leadership.

“I’m seeing PTSD symptoms of officers with highly diminished capacity to live and socialize, extraordinary rates of divorce, and alcohol dependency – just to cope,” he said, in the statement. “It is an emotional crisis that cannot and should not continue.”

Meuser plans to speak to the media Friday afternoon about the disability claims, which he says affect nearly 20% of officers in the Minneapolis Police Department — “an astronomical number,” in his words. According to his statement, he has represented thousands of people in workplace disability claims, and specializes in supporting public employees.

Minneapolis police have been under intense scrutiny since cellphone video of George Floyd’s fatal May 25 arrest appeared online. It showed now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd repeatedly told Chauvin he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is facing murder charges in the case. Three other former Minneapolis police officers are also charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis City Council is pushing to defund the police department and replace it with a new system of public safety, the details of which have yet to be determined. Other city and state leaders are calling for police reform measures, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

This is all happening as Minneapolis is experiencing a surge of gun violence. Well over 100 people have been shot in the city since Floyd’s death. In the last 24 hours alone, shootings injured at least eight people and left one man dead.

