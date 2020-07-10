Advertisement

‘An emotional crisis’: More than 150 Minneapolis police officers filing for disability, attorney says most suffering from PTSD

The disability claims have come in the last six weeks.
June is PTSD Awareness Month.
June is PTSD Awareness Month.(MGN Online)
By WCCO
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities attorney says that more than 150 Minneapolis police officers have begun the process of filing disability claims, with most saying they’re suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In a statement Friday morning, Ron Meuser, Jr., of the firm Meuser, Yackley and Rowland, said that the disability claims have come in the last six weeks, following the killing of George Floyd and the ensuing nights of unrest, including the burning of the 3rd Precinct police station.

“While law enforcement is a high-stress career, the last two months in Minneapolis have pushed many officers to their breaking point,” Meuser said, explaining that many officers feel exhausted from working long shifts, day after day, without relief or support from city leadership.

“I’m seeing PTSD symptoms of officers with highly diminished capacity to live and socialize, extraordinary rates of divorce, and alcohol dependency – just to cope,” he said, in the statement. “It is an emotional crisis that cannot and should not continue.”

Meuser plans to speak to the media Friday afternoon about the disability claims, which he says affect nearly 20% of officers in the Minneapolis Police Department — “an astronomical number,” in his words. According to his statement, he has represented thousands of people in workplace disability claims, and specializes in supporting public employees.

Minneapolis police have been under intense scrutiny since cellphone video of George Floyd’s fatal May 25 arrest appeared online. It showed now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd repeatedly told Chauvin he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is facing murder charges in the case. Three other former Minneapolis police officers are also charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis City Council is pushing to defund the police department and replace it with a new system of public safety, the details of which have yet to be determined. Other city and state leaders are calling for police reform measures, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

This is all happening as Minneapolis is experiencing a surge of gun violence. Well over 100 people have been shot in the city since Floyd’s death. In the last 24 hours alone, shootings injured at least eight people and left one man dead.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Autumn on Parade Festival canceled

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Decision made based on an "abundance of caution."

News

Rockford Community Care: A visitor to Miss Carly’s is rewarded for good deeds

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Hope Salman
“Once I have more, I will be able to do more, and be more of me,” said Lewis.

News

List of college teams cut because of coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ivy League cancelations bolster list.

News

Illinois county gets its first reported coronavirus case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 66-year-old woman last week tested positive for the virus in Scott County.

Latest News

News

Prairie Street Brewing Co. closed after staff test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The brewery plans to reopen Saturday, July 11.

News

Report: Rockford No. 1 in US for hookworm in dogs, cats

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Canine and feline hookworm can be lethal, particularly for puppies and kittens.

News

SwedishAmerican to offer intensive cardiac rehab program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Patients can begin the program immediately following a heart event.

News

DeKalb woman charged with 1st degree murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A no bond warrant was issued for Katrina Edwards arrest on Thursday.

News

Brat Days 2020 canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A Stateline tradition will be missing this summer as Alpine Kiwanis cancels Brat Days 2020.

News

Feud over proposed appointments leads to call for Chairperson Frank Haney’s resignation

Updated: 15 hours ago
Four months before the election a call for the Winnebago County Chairperson to step down after the controversy surrounding an appointment proposed by Frank Haney.