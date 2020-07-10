Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

3-year-old Olivia Jansen is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

She was dressed in pajamas -- pink top and purple or teal bottom and her hair was in a pony tail.

Officials say Olivia’s father discovered she was missing after he woke up around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. The back door of the residence, located at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, KS was left standing open.

Investigators believe she was taken from the home.

Call 911 immediately if you see Olivia. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.

