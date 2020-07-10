Advertisement

4 additional deaths, 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 3.9 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four more people have died and an additional 9 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Friday.

That brings the total case count to 3,134. This is up from 3,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Thursday. The total deaths are now at 99.

The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 3.9 percent.

