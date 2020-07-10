25 additional deaths, second day of more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,317 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25 additional confirmed deaths on Friday.

- Cass County: 1 female 80′s

- Cook County: 3 females 60′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 unknown 60′s, 3 females 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s

- Lake County: 1 female 70′s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90′s

- Will County: 1 female 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60′s, 2 males 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 151,767 cases, including 7,144 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,987 specimens for a total of 1,911,743.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 3–July 9 is 2.9 percent.

As of Wednesday night, 1,436 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 306 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.s

