Toyota Terrace at Skybox set to open its doors tomorrow

Toyota Terrace opening
Toyota Terrace opening(WIFR)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - As more people head out to enjoy outdoor seating at restaurants, a stateline bar and grill unveils its new space it says will be the go to spot to unwind.

Skybox at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two on Riverside, says its upgraded outdoor Toyota Terrace, will be the perfect attraction.

Rick Stout, Anderson Toyota’s General Manager, says it’s exciting to be a part of a new venture and they are happy to be community driven.

“Community based. Growing forward, 50 years ago, Jean Anderson started this business and from a small little gas station, turned it into a big dealership like this, like we have now, all because of community. It’s because of helping your neighbor.” Stout says.

The new outdoor terrace will open to the public Thursday.

