Advertisement

The Karen Conundrum

Local women share their thoughts on the newfound attention on their namesake
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From calling police on a bird watcher in Central Park to trying to break up a family barbecue, for some, the name Karen now takes on new meaning.

"It made me take a look at myself like, 'Wow, am I that kind of Karen?'" said Karen Elyea.

As memes like COVID Karen and Central Park Karen highlight angry white women exerting their privilege against communities of color, local Karen’s say it may be annoying to hear their name used in this way, but necessary.

"Society needs a name to put all this on like you said all these stereotypes of that woman who acts like this," said Karen Manley Kahler.

Karen Elyea says a recent incident where she saw a group of people turned away from a restaurant pushed her to speak up and shifted the way she sees the stereotype.

"At first, it was funny, but then it's like, wow, they're really attaching this name to behaviors that need to change," said Elyea.

While she says it may not seem like much, Karen Manley Kahler says the new attention on her name could be the start of a bigger form of change.

"We put a name on it, its name is Karen, which is my name. And since I'm not like that, I want to find a way to make people's lives better that are unfortunately victimized by these Karen's," said Manley Kahler.

“I recognize that that trait exists in people of entitlement or privilege, no matter what their name is. And, if we have to attach the name Karen to bring it into the light, that’s fine with me,” said Elyea.

A California lawmaker recently introduced legislation to fight the use of racist 911 calls, known as the CAREN Act.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GoFundMe started for ice cream vendor robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At this time, the fundraiser has accumulated $2,010, far past the $800 goal.

News

The Karen Chronicles

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Experts offer advice to nail a virtual job interview

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
The coronavirus pandemic's impact on many companies is huge. Forcing them to change the way they do business. that includes how they interview potential employees.

News

Rockford man faces multiple charges after narcotics investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Deputies from the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at the residence on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

House Speaker Madigan wants portrait of Obama to replace Stephen Douglas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
House Speaker Madigan called for the removal of the statue and portrait of the Mississippi slave owner.

News

Boone County announces 5 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21.

News

Big Ten expected to cancel all non-conference competitions for Fall 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Big Ten Conference is likely to cancel all non-conference games for all sports teams in the 2020 season due to COVID-19, ESPN reported Thursday.

News

11th Street crash causes traffic delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
People are asked to avoid the area and find alternative traffic routes.

News

10 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent.

News

20 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 3 hours ago
As of Wednesday night, 1,507 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.