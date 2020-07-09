Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for the Stateline Until 11:00pm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With another hot and steamy day in progress, as well as a cold front approaching from the west, the atmosphere is primed for strong to locally severe thunderstorms in and around the Stateline later this afternoon and more likely into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center continues to place the entire area under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and this evening, and just before 3:45 Thursday Afternoon, the Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire Stateline, with the exception of DeKalb County, until 11:00pm.

The entire area remains under a slight risk for severe weather later this afternoon and into this evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While widely scattered storms are taking place over Jo Daviess County, the main focus of attention remains storms over Iowa. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Presently, a few widely scattered storms are showing up over Jo Daviess County, but more widespread activity is taking place over Iowa. That’s going to be our main focus of attention over the next several hours.

A few isolated to widely scattered pop-up thunderstorms are possible in this richly moist, unstable airmass later this afternoon, though coverage of these will likely be limited to only about 20% of our area.

A few scattered, pulse-like storms are possible late this afternoon or early this evening. Coverage of these will be extremely spotty. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As those pulse-like storms push rather quickly off to the east by about 7:00pm, we’ll focus our attention to the incoming line of storms that will be approaching the Mississippi River at or around that time.

As scattered storms push east around 7:00pm, the main line of storms will be approaching the Mississippi River. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The line of strong to severe storms is most likely to push through our immediate area between 8:00 and 10:00 this evening.

Storms continue their approach into the Stateline at 8:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

9:00 appears to be the general timeframe for severe storms the be reaching the Rockford Metro. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Several strong to severe storms will still be around as we reach the 10:00 hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms should be moving out of the area as we get closer to 11:00 and the severe weather risk will be finished entirely by Midnight.

Storms will be exiting the area by 11:00pm or thereabouts. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All severe storms will be out of our area by Midnight at the latest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty winds will be, by far, the primary threat these storms will present this evening. Hail and tornadoes, while not to be entirely ruled out, are a much less significant threat. The relatively slow movement of the storms, though, will pose a localized flooding threat.

Gusty winds will be the primary severe weather threat with any storms. Hail and tornadoes are much less likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

