Rosecrance receives grant from Ill. COVID-19 response fund

Nonprofit to net $100K from fund.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nonprofit Rosecrance received a $100,000 grant from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund on Thursday.

The ICRF is designed to provide flexible funding to local nonprofit organizations across Illinois to supply essential resources to the individuals and households most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from Rosecrance.

The fund has provided financial resources to local community foundations and nonprofits to support residents in need of emergency food and basic supplies, interim housing and shelter, primary healthcare services, utility and financial assistance, supports for children, people of color and other vulnerable populations, and nonprofit safety and operations assistance.

“We are grateful for fellow Illinoisans who value the critical services we provide for so many people,” Rosecrance Health Network President Dr. Dave Gomel said. “Because of that support, we will continue to provide hope and healing to those who need it most throughout the pandemic.”

The fund was established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, in collaboration with the Office of the Governor, to raise funds from individual, corporate, and foundation donors to be disbursed to nonprofit organizations across the state serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

