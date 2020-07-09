Advertisement

Rockford man faces multiple charges after narcotics investigation

By WIFR Newsroom
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is facing multiple charges after a narcotics investigation by the WInnebago County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

Authorities had received complaints from the community about a man dealing narcotics on the 1100 block of 20th Street over several weeks. Following an investigation, a residence was identified as being the source of the narcotics complaint.

While the warrant was being executed, deputies found more than 150 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, money and narcotics packaging material.

The Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office authorized charges against 26-year-old Francisco A. Uresti Jr. The charges include possesion with intent to deliver cocaine of more than 100 grams, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a fireamr without requisite FOID.

