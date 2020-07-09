Advertisement

Rockford Fire and Police Commision votes down complaint against Chief O’Shea

Vote was 3-0.
Chief Dan O'Shea speaks on behalf of the Rockford Police Department.
Chief Dan O'Shea speaks on behalf of the Rockford Police Department.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commission voted they did not find probable cause of a complaint against Rockford Police Chief Chief Dan O’Shea at City Hall Thursday morning.

A group of Rockford residents had filed a formal complaint against O’Shea for his comments in May on teenage gun violence. The Fire and Police Commission determined there was no sufficient evidence for probable cause to go further in the investigation, by a 3-0 vote.

First, there was approximately 30 minutes of public comment, where speakers were allowed three minutes each to speak to the Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commission. Many supported O’Shea, others spoke against him.

At the end of the public discussion, O’Shea spoke to the commission directly. He addressed comments he made during a May news conference that sparked the complaint, and stated his support of Rockford youth programs originated since he was named Rockford Chief of Police in 2016.

“The 16, 17-year-olds running around shooting each other, we’re not wasting our time trying to save them. They are lost. We’re trying to focus on 4 or 5-year-olds all the way up to 12 or 13, where we have a chance at saving them, changing their lives and changing the direction they are going in it,” O’Shea had said in May. “Seventeen-year-olds that go around committing murders and shooting at people, yeah, well, sorry. Off to prison you go. I got nothing for you. Your family failed you up until this point and there is nothing that we can do for you.”

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross also spoke in support of O’Shea.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

26 Ill. CVS pharmacies now within Schnucks

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Regional pharmacy rebrand completed.

News

Mercyhealth responds to Rep. Bustos claim

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Tuesday, Rep. Bustos claimed 57,000 Illinoisans in Winnebago County will no longer have their insurance accepted at Mercyhealth.

News

Rockford residents speak out at the city’s final public listening session

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Local citizens voice their concerns at Wednesday nights listening session however Rockford officials assure residents the conversation isn’t stopping here.

News

Toyota Terrace opening

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

News

Toyota Terrace at Skybox set to open its doors tomorrow

Updated: 14 hours ago
A stateline bar and grill unveils its new plan that they say will be the go to spot to unwind.

News

Stateline families take advantage of record low mortgage rates and interest rates

Updated: 14 hours ago
One South Beloit couple took advantage of the new record rate for a major upgrade in homes.

News

Voting during a pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
County clerk’s anticipate COVID-19 is here to stay through elections so they are drawing up plans to provide a safe environment for voters.

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
That brings the total case count to 3,115.

News

Rockford man admits to distracted driving after multi-vehicle crash in Ogle Co.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Three people were taken to local hospitals following the crash.

News

Animal care agencies seek the community’s help

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Area animal care agencies discuss the need for foster parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.