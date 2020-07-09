Rockford Fire and Police Commision votes down complaint against Chief O’Shea

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commission voted they did not find probable cause of a complaint against Rockford Police Chief Chief Dan O’Shea at City Hall Thursday morning.

A group of Rockford residents had filed a formal complaint against O’Shea for his comments in May on teenage gun violence. The Fire and Police Commission determined there was no sufficient evidence for probable cause to go further in the investigation, by a 3-0 vote.

First, there was approximately 30 minutes of public comment, where speakers were allowed three minutes each to speak to the Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commission. Many supported O’Shea, others spoke against him.

At the end of the public discussion, O’Shea spoke to the commission directly. He addressed comments he made during a May news conference that sparked the complaint, and stated his support of Rockford youth programs originated since he was named Rockford Chief of Police in 2016.

“The 16, 17-year-olds running around shooting each other, we’re not wasting our time trying to save them. They are lost. We’re trying to focus on 4 or 5-year-olds all the way up to 12 or 13, where we have a chance at saving them, changing their lives and changing the direction they are going in it,” O’Shea had said in May. “Seventeen-year-olds that go around committing murders and shooting at people, yeah, well, sorry. Off to prison you go. I got nothing for you. Your family failed you up until this point and there is nothing that we can do for you.”

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross also spoke in support of O’Shea.

