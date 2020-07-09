Preliminary autopsy concludes Kodie Dutcher died from pharmacologic suicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The preliminary findings from an autopsy found that 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher died due to pharmacologic suicide, the Baraboo Police Department announced Thursday.

The police department reports that there are no signs of foul play or physical abuse at this time.

As NBC15 News reported, an Amber Alert was issued for Dutcher Monday evening, and by late Tuesday morning, after scores of volunteers and law enforcement combed the Baraboo area, authorities announced that they had found Dutcher’s body in a rural farm area, not far from her Baraboo home.

The Baraboo Police Department says that the toxicology reports are pending and results typically take 2 weeks. The full autopsy report typically takes 45 days, but due to COVID-19, the full report may not be available for some time.

The investigation is still on-going.

