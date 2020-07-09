Hurricane Harbor Rockford to open July 20, reservations open Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hurricane Harbor Rockford will be open to members and season pass holders for exclusive preview days on July 20 and 21.

The water park made the announcement on Thursday morning. Park hours will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and select weekdays through September 7.

“We’ve implemented new safety measures and hygiene protocols, including new technology systems to protect our guests and employees,” according to the Six Flags website.

The reopening plan was developed in consultation with epidemiologists, meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene, and social distancing protocols, according to Six Flags.

Health screenings for guests and team members

Strictly enforced social distancing

Extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols

Sanitized food preparation and service

Commercial-grade cleaning equipment and supplies

Multi-layered guest and team member communication

Park reservations system to manage attendance

To comply with social distancing guidelines and attendance flow, Six Flags is employing an online reservation system to schedule guests for entry by day and to stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure. The process takes 5-7 minutes and includes the following steps:

Enter your online order number, ticket number or Membership/Season Pass number;

Select the day and the approximate time you want to visit;

Watch a brief video describing new social distancing and sanitization procedures;

Acknowledge your understanding of the company’s health policy; and

Order pre-paid parking, if they do not already have a parking pass.

Reservations open for:

Diamond & Diamond Elite Members |Friday, July 10 at 9 a.m.

All Members | Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.

All Members & Pass Holders | Friday, July 10 at 2 p.m.

All Members, Pass Holders, & Ticket Holders |Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m.

More information on reservations can be found here.

