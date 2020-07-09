Advertisement

House Speaker Madigan wants portrait of Obama to replace Stephen Douglas

Calls for removal of statue, portrait of Mississippi slave owner.
Photo courtesy of Illinois General Assembly.
Photo courtesy of Illinois General Assembly.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released a statement calling for the removal of the Stephen Douglas statue from the Illinois Capitol on Thursday.

“While reading Sidney Blumenthal’s book ‘All the Powers of Earth’ concerning the pre-Civil War period a few months ago, I learned of Stephen Douglas’ disturbing past as a Mississippi slave owner and his abhorrent words toward people of color. I advised my staff to research and confirm the history to support removing the Douglas portrait from the House chamber. I became more resolute in my decision to remove the Douglas portrait as we witnessed the tragic killing of George Floyd and the bravery of so many who have stood up and spoken out against injustice that has never been fully addressed,” Madigan said.

Madigan then requested for the portrait of Douglas be replaced with a picture of former President Barack Obama.

“So today, I am taking the first important step of removing this unnecessary reminder of our country’s painful past. When the Illinois House returns in the fall, I will offer a resolution to be voted on by the House to authorize removal of the Douglas portrait and be replaced with a portrait of President Barack Obama, a more fitting representation of the modern-day Democratic Party. In the meantime, I am looking into ways the portrait can be covered immediately,” Madigan said.

“Memorializing people and a time that allowed slavery and fostered bigotry and oppression has no place in the Illinois House, where the work of all Illinoisans is conducted. We can only move forward in creating a more just world when these symbols of hate are removed from our everyday lives,” Madigan said. “I am calling for the removal of the Douglas and Pierre Menard statues from the Capitol grounds, as well as moving the statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. to a location of more prominence and honor. I ask that the Office of the Architect move expeditiously on this matter to take a vote in the coming days to remove these statues. Further, I am asking the Office and its board to work with all Illinoisans to conduct a thorough review of all statues, portraits and symbols on the Capitol grounds to ensure any inappropriate fixtures are removed and all feel welcome.

“Of course, removing these images does not erase our history, but it is one more step in acknowledging the suffering of so many and committing to creating a better Illinois for everyone,” Madigan said.

