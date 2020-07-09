Advertisement

Hot & Humid with Thunderstorms by Afternoon/Evening

Forecast from the Rock River talking heat, humidity, and thunderstorm potential.
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs will climb to the low 90′s with a heat index in the upper 90′s. South winds will blow 5 - 10 MPH. Times of showers and thunderstorms could begin developing by late afternoon with a slight risk for strong to severe storms during the evening hours. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds, hail stones, and heavy downpours.

