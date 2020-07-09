GoFundMe started for ice cream vendor robbed at gunpoint
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The ice cream vendor on Green Street robbed at gunpoint on July 3 now has a GoFundMe as of Thursday.
According to the GoFundMe, vendor Pablo Arroyo Perez lost all his ID’s, as well as $800, when he was robbed that Friday afternoon. At this time, the fundraiser has accumulated $2,010, far past the $800 goal.
Police say the suspects involved in the incident are two Black men, approximately 20-years-old each, both with thin builds dressed in all black. One of the men is about 5 feet and 7 inches and the other is 5 feet and 11 inches with long dreads, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.