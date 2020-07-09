GoFundMe started for ice cream vendor robbed at gunpoint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The ice cream vendor on Green Street robbed at gunpoint on July 3 now has a GoFundMe as of Thursday.

According to the GoFundMe, vendor Pablo Arroyo Perez lost all his ID’s, as well as $800, when he was robbed that Friday afternoon. At this time, the fundraiser has accumulated $2,010, far past the $800 goal.

ARMED ROBBERY: At approximately 3:10 p.m., an ice cream vendor on Green St. was robbed at gunpoint. Suspects are 2 black males, approx. 20 years of age, both thin, dressed in all black, one is about 5’7” and one is 5’11” with long dreads. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 3, 2020

Police say the suspects involved in the incident are two Black men, approximately 20-years-old each, both with thin builds dressed in all black. One of the men is about 5 feet and 7 inches and the other is 5 feet and 11 inches with long dreads, according to the Rockford Police Department.

