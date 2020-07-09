Experts offer advice to nail a virtual job interview

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on many companies is huge. Forcing them to change the way they do business. that includes how they interview potential employees.

“The virtual interview is a way to connect with them without meeting face-to-face,” said Courtney Joy, FurstStaffing.

Joy helps people put their best foot forward when applying for jobs.

Joy says there are a few extra steps to take before a virtual interview.

“Usually you have to download an app. I would recommend doing that at least a half hour to an hour before the interview,” Joy said.

Putting your best foot forward according to Joy also means being mindful of your surroundings.

“Make sure your background is neat and clean. I would highly suggest anything that makes noise is turned off,” Joy said.

“The decorations in your house that can be seen on the screen are a reflection of who you are, much like the piece of art sitting behind me,” said Moe Vela, Chief Transparency officer with TransparentBusiness.

Vela says at-home interviews make it hard to be personable. One easy way to fix that is to ask questions.

“How is your family? How are you holding up in the pandemic. So questions about personalization to become familiar with each other,” Vela said.

Vela says managers must also take extra steps to put the interviewees at ease, so your business gets the right candidates for the job.

“I’m looking in the camera making eye contact with you and hopefully you are right now experiencing the fact that I want to connect with you. So managers make sure you engage in those behavior patterns, So the candidate feels more comfortable, confident. and puts the best themselves forward,” Vela said.

