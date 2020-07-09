Dedmond transfers to Ferris State, focuses on NFL dream

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Major Dedmond has some major plans for his collegiate career.

The 2017 NIC-10 MVP rushed for 866 yards during his freshman year at Saint Francis as a back-up quarterback, but now he wants a starting job.

After one season with the NAIA school, Dedmond is transferring to Division II Ferris State in Michigan.

The Freeport grad says he had offers as a preferred walk-on at Ball State and NIU, but he believes joining the Bulldogs provides him with the best opportunity to keep playing long term.

With his three years of eligibility, Dedmond is planning on using that time to mold himself into an NFL quarterback.

“My main goal is to soon reach the NFL if possible,” said Dedmond. “That’s my ultimate goal as a person and to get that I need the best competition, I need to be surrounded by winners and a winning environment and that’s what Ferris is. They are a winning environment and a winning culture. They attended the national championship and they also sent 17 or 18 guys to the NFL. They definitely have that winning culture in their background and definitely that possibility of reaching the ultimate goal which is the NFL.”

