Black Lives Matter mural goes up in front of Trump Tower

And, at the direction of Mayor Bill de Blasio, the big yellow letters are going on the street right in front of Trump Tower.

President Donald Trump is less than pleased.

On Twitter, the mayor said black people built Fifth Avenue and much of the nation.

“We are honoring them,” de Blasio tweeted in response to the president. “The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism.”

Here’s what you don’t understand:

Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation.

Your “luxury” came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump called the mural a "symbol of hate" that he says will "further antagonize New York's finest."

Told that @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign. “Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

Black Lives Matter murals are being painted on streets in cities across America in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

