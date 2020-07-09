Advertisement

26 Ill. CVS pharmacies now within Schnucks

Regional pharmacy rebrand completed.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WIFR) - CVS Pharmacy Inc. has completed its rebrand of Schnuck Markets Inc.‘s retail and specialty pharmacy businesses on Thursday.

CVS Pharmacy now operates 98 pharmacies located within Schnucks in Missouri, Indiana, including 26 in Illinois. CVS Pharmacy customers in Schnucks now have access to pharmacy care programs that feature:

  • With the CVS Pharmacy app, patients can be notified when prescriptions are ready for pick-up and order refills digitally. 
  • Simplification of medication management for patients with multiple prescriptions, through the utilization of the CVS Pharmacy ScriptPath Prescription Schedule, a tool that provides a complete picture of the patient’s current CVS Pharmacy prescription information all in one place, including the name of each medication, when to take it, and how much medication to take in each dose.

Customers can still access their medications at their local Schnucks grocery.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

