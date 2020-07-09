Advertisement

20 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

As of Wednesday night, 1,507 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 20 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday.

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 60′s, 2 males 60′s, 3 males 70′s, 4 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s

- Kane County: 1 female 90′s

- Kendall County: 1 male 50′s

- McLean County: 1 female 80′s

- Out of State: 1 female 50′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90′s

1,018 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by IDPH on Thursday. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 150,450 cases, including 7,119 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,180 specimens for a total of 1,878,756.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 2–July 8 is 2.6 percent.

As of Wednesday night, 1,507 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 317 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

