11th Street crash causes traffic delays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car crash in Rockford caused traffic delays on Thursday afternoon.

Police were on the scene of a car crash involving one vehicle on the 2400 block of 11th Street before 1:14 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department Twitter account.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes between 11th Street at Harrison Avenue and 11th Street and 23rd Avenue are currently shut down at this time.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

RCPD are on the scene of a serious single car accident in the 2400 block of 11th St. The n/b and s/b lanes will be shut down for the time being in between 11 St/ Harrison Ave and 11th St and 23rd Ave. Please avoid the area and find alternative traffic routes at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 9, 2020

People are asked to avoid the area and find alternative traffic routes, according to the Rockford Police Department Twitter account.

