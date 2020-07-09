Advertisement

10 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are 10 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Thursday.

That brings the total case count to 3,125. This is up from 3,115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Wednesday. The total deaths are still at 95.

The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

House Speaker Madigan wants portrait of Obama to replace Stephen Douglas

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
House Speaker Madigan called for the removal of the statue and portrait of the Mississippi slave owner.

News

Boone County announces 5 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 37 minutes ago
No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21.

News

Big Ten expected to cancel all non-conference competitions for Fall 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Big Ten Conference is likely to cancel all non-conference games for all sports teams in the 2020 season due to COVID-19, ESPN reported Thursday.

News

11th Street crash causes traffic delays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
People are asked to avoid the area and find alternative traffic routes.

Latest News

News

20 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 1 hours ago
As of Wednesday night, 1,507 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Preliminary autopsy concludes Kodie Dutcher died from pharmacologic suicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The preliminary findings from an autopsy found that 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher died due to pharmacologic suicide, the Baraboo Police Department announced Thursday.

News

Rosecrance receives grant from Ill. COVID-19 response fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Nonprofit to net $100K from fund.

News

Region 1 Planning Council gets portion of $300K state grant program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The program was created to assist some of the most underserved areas of the state with building broadband capacity.

News

Hurricane Harbor Rockford to open July 20, reservations open Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The reopening plan was developed in consultation with epidemiologists.

News

26 Ill. CVS pharmacies now within Schnucks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Regional pharmacy rebrand completed.