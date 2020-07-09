10 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are 10 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Thursday.

That brings the total case count to 3,125. This is up from 3,115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Wednesday. The total deaths are still at 95.

The recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is 4 percent.

