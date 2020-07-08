Advertisement

Transitions Hospice hosts food drive in Loves Park

Around 150 families fed.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Hunger should kick the can! Transitions Hospice Care hosts a food drive in an effort to give back to the Loves Park community.

Transitions Hospice Center partnered with Northern Illinois Food Bank this morning to package meals containing dairy products, non-perishables, and emergency kits for around 150 people. Nicole Garner, administrator of East Bank Center, says they are happy to give back to the community and honor frontline heroes.

“Everything we can do for the community, for the essential employees and for everybody that’s been working so hard during this pandemic that we have going on. We have a team of superheroes here at East Bank that we’re always happy to honor.”

