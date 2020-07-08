Advertisement

SuperValu in Oregon shutdown over potential COVID-19 outbreak

The Ogle County Health Department is working with company officials to get everyone tested.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - SuperValu in Oregon has been shut down over a potential outbreak of cases in employees on Wednesday.

Anything over two cases in the grocery business is considered an outbreak, according to Kyle Auman, Ogle County Public Health Administrator.

The Ogle County Health Department is working with company officials to get everyone tested. There could be more cases, according to Auman.

OCHD has received many inquiries regarding the COVID-19 outbreak at SuperValu. We are currently not advising customers...

Posted by Ogle County Health Department on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

“We are currently not advising customers of SuperValu to be tested unless they become symptomatic.” according to the OCPH.

The OCPH recommends that all Ogle County residents monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, wear a mask when in public places and follow all other public health guidelines.

“COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community and we need all community members help to stop the spread,” according to the OCPH.

