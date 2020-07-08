Strong to locally severe storms may potentially temper heat late Thursday
Relief from hot, humid spell coming closer into view
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unrelenting heat continues to take center stage in the Stateline, with temperatures surging into the 90s once again Wednesday. The 94° reading at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport marks the 14th occasion in which temperatures have reached the 90s here. To put that in context, last year, a total of 17 days in the 90s were recorded all year long! A 15th day with a 90° high temperature is in the cards Thursday, though there are growing indications that storms may temper the heat somewhat, and that more significant changes may be in order toward week’s end.
Temperatures will have little trouble reaching into the 90s once again Thursday, likely doing so as early as the noon hour. Clouds will begin to bubble early in the afternoon, and a few storms may begin to pop around 3:00pm.
Storms are likely to become more numerous during the hours of peak daytime heating, and between 40 and 50 percent of the region will likely be getting in on the action as we draw closer to dinnertime.
Storms will continue to move through the region as we enter the early evening hours, with a few of them likely being on the strong to locally severe side. Again, though, it’s not promised to rain everywhere. Storms are likely to remain scattered for most of this time.
A weakening trend’s likely to get underway as the sun goes down, though storms may still pack a bit of a punch as they begin to exit out of the Stateline close to sunset.
Come 10:00 Thursday Evening, most, if not all of the storm activity appears likely to have come to an end, aside from a few lingering showers.
At their most intense late Thursday Afternoon and early Thursday Evening, storms may very well become severe, due to the extremely hot and humid airmass likely to remain in place. For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Stateline under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms. By far, the primary mode of severe weather will be gusty winds in excess of 60 miles per hour, though a few of the stronger storms could be hail producers. Additionally, simply due to the remarkable amount of moisture in the air, these storms will be extremely efficient rainfall producers, so localized flooding is not to be ruled out. Thankfully, it appears as though our tornado threat is very low at this time.
A cold front is to pass through the region Friday, and while a few storms may once again be a possibility, especially early in the day, it’s increasingly likely most of Friday will be on the dry side. More importantly, slightly cooler, but considerably less humid air will arrive beginning Friday, and will likely take us through the weekend, allowing many of us to breathe a bit easier for a time before our next round of heat arrives next week.
