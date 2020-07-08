Strong to locally severe storms may potentially temper heat late Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unrelenting heat continues to take center stage in the Stateline, with temperatures surging into the 90s once again Wednesday. The 94° reading at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport marks the 14th occasion in which temperatures have reached the 90s here. To put that in context, last year, a total of 17 days in the 90s were recorded all year long! A 15th day with a 90° high temperature is in the cards Thursday, though there are growing indications that storms may temper the heat somewhat, and that more significant changes may be in order toward week’s end.

Temperatures will have little trouble reaching into the 90s once again Thursday, likely doing so as early as the noon hour. Clouds will begin to bubble early in the afternoon, and a few storms may begin to pop around 3:00pm.

Heat will be the big story early in the day, with 90s again on tap. A few storms may begin to bubble by mid-afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms are likely to become more numerous during the hours of peak daytime heating, and between 40 and 50 percent of the region will likely be getting in on the action as we draw closer to dinnertime.

Strong to locally severe storms will be pushing into the Stateline shortly before dinnertime Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms will continue to move through the region as we enter the early evening hours, with a few of them likely being on the strong to locally severe side. Again, though, it’s not promised to rain everywhere. Storms are likely to remain scattered for most of this time.

Pockets of showers and storms are to continue over 40 to 50% of the area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weakening trend’s likely to get underway as the sun goes down, though storms may still pack a bit of a punch as they begin to exit out of the Stateline close to sunset.

Clusters of strong to locally severe storms will begin to push east of the Stateline. By this time, storms will likely be in a weakening mode. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come 10:00 Thursday Evening, most, if not all of the storm activity appears likely to have come to an end, aside from a few lingering showers.

Aside from a few residual showers and isolated storms, the severe threat should be finished by 10:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At their most intense late Thursday Afternoon and early Thursday Evening, storms may very well become severe, due to the extremely hot and humid airmass likely to remain in place. For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Stateline under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms. By far, the primary mode of severe weather will be gusty winds in excess of 60 miles per hour, though a few of the stronger storms could be hail producers. Additionally, simply due to the remarkable amount of moisture in the air, these storms will be extremely efficient rainfall producers, so localized flooding is not to be ruled out. Thankfully, it appears as though our tornado threat is very low at this time.

The entire Stateline has been placed in a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday Afternoon and Evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The main severe threat Thursday will come in the form of gusty winds. Hail and flooding are secondary concerns, while the tornado risk is very low. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front is to pass through the region Friday, and while a few storms may once again be a possibility, especially early in the day, it’s increasingly likely most of Friday will be on the dry side. More importantly, slightly cooler, but considerably less humid air will arrive beginning Friday, and will likely take us through the weekend, allowing many of us to breathe a bit easier for a time before our next round of heat arrives next week.

After another stifling Thursday, cooler, less humid air is on the way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

