Rockford man admits to distracted driving after multi-vehicle crash in Ogle Co.

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was cited for improper lane usage after a multi-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital in Ogle County Tuesday afternoon.

A 2018 black Subaru Forester and a 2006 dark blue Chevrolet Silverado 3500 were heading northbound when a 2016 black Chrysler 200 traveling southbound crossed the center line and hit the Subaru at Townline Road and Route 2 at about 12:15 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

The impact from the intital crash sent the Chrysler to hit the Chevrolet as well, according to the Illinois State Police.

The second collision caused the Chrysler to veer off the roadway, striking the guardrail on the eastside of the roadway. The Subaru came to rest in the west ditch while the Chevrolet came to rest in the northbound lane.

The driver of the Chrysler admitted to being distracted by his cellphone while driving. He has been identified as Daniel W. Eddy, 31-year-old of Rockford. Eddy was taken to a local area hospital with serious injuries. He was issued citations for with driving while license revoked, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to the Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Subaru was aslso taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

At approximately 12:55 p.m., all lanes were shut down for the crash investigation and cleanup of debris. At approximately 4:27 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

