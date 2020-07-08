Advertisement

Rockford man admits to distracted driving after multi-vehicle crash in Ogle Co.

Three people taken to local hospitals following crash.
Three car Crash Townline Road and Route 2
Three car Crash Townline Road and Route 2(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was cited for improper lane usage after a multi-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital in Ogle County Tuesday afternoon.

A 2018 black Subaru Forester and a 2006 dark blue Chevrolet Silverado 3500 were heading northbound when a 2016 black Chrysler 200 traveling southbound crossed the center line and hit the Subaru at Townline Road and Route 2 at about 12:15 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

The impact from the intital crash sent the Chrysler to hit the Chevrolet as well, according to the Illinois State Police.

The second collision caused the Chrysler to veer off the roadway, striking the guardrail on the eastside of the roadway. The Subaru came to rest in the west ditch while the Chevrolet came to rest in the northbound lane.

The driver of the Chrysler admitted to being distracted by his cellphone while driving. He has been identified as Daniel W. Eddy, 31-year-old of Rockford. Eddy was taken to a local area hospital with serious injuries. He was issued citations for with driving while license revoked, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to the Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Subaru was aslso taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

At approximately 12:55 p.m., all lanes were shut down for the crash investigation and cleanup of debris. At approximately 4:27 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voting during a pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
County clerk’s anticipate COVID-19 is here to stay through elections so they are drawing up plans to provide a safe environment for voters.

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
That brings the total case count to 3,115.

News

Animal care agencies seek the community’s help

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Area animal care agencies discuss the need for foster parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Beloit College pens letter against ICE ruling on foreign students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
International students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall

Latest News

News

Stateline county clerk’s prepare for elections during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
County clerk's anticipate COVID-19 is here to stay through elections so they are drawing up plans to provide a safe environment for voters.

News

FHN, FHS offering sports physical clinics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The physicals will be done on the high school campus to ensure social distancing

News

Boone County announces 6 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are a total of 482 recovered cases in the county.

News

Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There have been no reported human cases of WNV in Winnebago County this year.

News

Edwards Apple Orchard West to open in August

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Poplar Grove location at 7061 Centerville Rd. has yet to make an announcement.

News

36 additional deaths, 980 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 1–July 7 is 2.6 percent.