Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker: We need a national masking mandate

Gov. also asked for more help from the federal government to make up for revenue losses during the pandemic.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker called on the federal government Wednesday to require face coverings and to devise a national strategy to try to contain the virus that has killed more than 133,000 Americans.

Pritzker has been a frequent critic of Trump and the Republican president’s response to the coronavirus, both in national television appearances and in local news briefings. As the pandemic began to take its toll on the world and the country, the governor complained about Illinois having to secure its own tests and personal protective equipment to get ahead of the spread of the virus, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

“We need a national masking mandate. We instituted ours in Illinois on May 1, the first in the nation. And it aligns with our most significant downward shifts in our infection rate,” Pritzker said in testimony video streamed to the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security. “It’s not too late for the federal government to make an impact. In fact, it’s more important than ever.”

The Democratic governor on Wednesday said the federal government must still create a coordinated national strategy for containment with more testing and contact tracing. Pritzker also asked for more help from the federal government to make up for revenue losses during the pandemic, and for clarity on insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Pritzker, too, asked for continued National Guard help at federal testing sites, “in the face of a possible, maybe even likely, second wave.” The Trump administration halted federal funding for two testings sites in Illinois last month, but the state is keeping the sites open with state funding.

The governor said Illinois “fully expected” the federal government, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services to “arm the states with information and equipment and testing capability and personnel,” according to the Chicago Sun Times.

“After all, the federal government had the experience fighting H1N1, SARS and Ebola,” Pritzker said. “A global pandemic requires a national response. But that’s not what happened.”

Pritzker said Illinois — which has lost 7,063 people to COVID-19 as of Tuesday — made early decisions that helped to stem the virus, including coming up with a plan along with hospital leaders, epidemiologists and public health officials. He also cited the state’s stay-at-home order, the second state in the nation to take that step, as well as the decision to close nursing homes to visitors, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

“Without intervention, our healthcare system would be overrun, leading to tens of thousands more deaths,” Pritzker said.

The governor said COVID-related deaths in Illinois are down 85 percent from a high eight weeks ago, with cases down 71 percent from a high nine weeks ago. The number of ICU hospitalizations have also dropped by more than 70 percent since early May, he said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ill. AG orders release of Winnebago Co. chase video

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Raoul’s office issued a binding legal opinion.

News

SuperValu in Oregon shutdown over potential COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Ogle County Health Department is working with company officials to get everyone tested.

News

FHN, SCHD offering free COVID-19 testing July 14, 28

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No appointment or healthcare referral is required

News

Family pop up market in Belvidere on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Volunteers include indviduals from Belvidere Police Department and Belvidere North National Honor Society.

Latest News

News

Mercyhealth responds to Rep. Bustos claim

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Tuesday, Rep. Bustos claimed 57,000 Illinoisans in Winnebago County will no longer have their insurance accepted at Mercyhealth.

News

Expired driver’s licenses, ID cards, license plate stickers extended to Nov.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Customers who must visit a facility to renew their driver’s license or ID card are encouraged to first use the preregistration application.

News

Father, son killed in McHenry Co. crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Both 49-year-old Harold E. Switzer Jr. and 26-year-old Harold Switzer III were ejected from the car and suffered fatal injuries at milepost 39 in Marengo.

News

Transitions Hospice hosts food drive in Loves Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
Transitions Hospice hosts food drive

News

Transitions Hospice hosts food drive

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Police investigate series of shots fired in Beloit

Updated: 7 hours ago
Multiple reports of shots fired Monday night into Tuesday morning.