Latest Illinois news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

7-year-old among 13 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a 14-year-old boy were among 13 people shot and killed in the city over the Fourth of July weekend. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says four males opened fire on a large gathering in the street in Englewood just before midnight Saturday, killing the teenage boy and three other males. Police say the 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house in the Austin neighborhood during a Fourth of July party around 7 p.m. At least 59 people were shot and wounded over the weekend.

Group raising funds for replica of Abraham Lincoln cottage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A group dedicated to preserving Abraham Lincoln's legacy is hoping to show people what his Springfield home was like before it was the two-story, 12-room dwelling that visitors tour today. The Abraham Lincoln Association is raising money to buy land near the historic Lincoln Home site downtown Springfield and build a replica of the six-room cottage that Lincoln bought in 1844. The home wasn’t renovated to add a second story — giving the Lincoln Home its current appearance — until 1856, after Lincoln had achieved economic and political success. The group says it needs to raise $400,000 for the project.

Museum: 'Dukes of Hazzard' car with Confederate flag to stay

VOLO, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois auto museum says it has no plans to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show with the Confederate flag painted atop the vehicle. The flag is increasingly viewed as a symbol of racism. NASCAR has banned it and it's being removed from the Mississippi state flag. But the Volo Auto Museum says the famed “General Lee” from the first season of the TV show isn’t going anywhere. Museum director Brian Grams tells the Northwest Herald that he would not remove it any more than he would remove Nazi memorabilia from the museum’s military exhibit.

13 Illinois 'Bomb Squad' gang members sentenced to prison

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Thirteen members of a Peoria street gang known as the “Bomb Squad” have been sentenced to prison terms for a racketeering conspiracy that included murder, arson and drug trafficking. Federal prosecutors said one defendant was sentenced to life in prison, plus 10 years. Judge James Shadid sentenced the other defendants to prison terms ranging from 12 to 40 years. A jury convicted the defendants in December after a seven-week trial and three days of deliberations. Prosecutors said gang members had standing orders to shoot rivals on sight, and they would later boast about their actions on social media.

Experts wonder how the pandemic will affect endangered birds

CHICAGO (AP) — Plovers usually return to places where they’ve successfully nested, but two federally endangered shorebirds have yet to return to the Lake Michigan coast. The Chicago Tribune reports that on June 18, four piping plovers chicks hatched on Montrose Beach. That's where the first pair of plovers nested successfully for the first time in Chicago for decades. Named Monty and Rose, the couple of plovers fledged two chicks by the end of August last year. Now the surviving chicks have a few weeks of dodging predators before flying south and making the second act of Monty and Rose’s species-saving effort.

Indiana council leader wants to give up police armored truck

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana police department would give up its ex-military armored truck if the city council president had his way. West Lafayette City Council President Peter Bunder says nationwide protests over racial injustice since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis led him to reconsider the city’s ownership of what he called a “tank." The mayor and police chief both oppose returning the armored vehicle the city received as U.S. military surplus in 2014. Chief Troy Harris says he hasn’t previously heard complaints about the truck.

Illinois expands hours at emissions testing sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Vehicle emissions testing sites in Illinois are expanding their hours in July and August. The 12 facilities will open earlier and remain open later on Saturdays, Mondays and Tuesdays through the end of August. The changes take effect on Monday. Emissions testing sites reopened last month after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Illinois EPA Director John Kim says the change is intended to make testing more convenient during the summer.

UIC's business school opens real estate department

CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Illinois at Chicago's business school is opening a real estate department. University officials say there are plans in the works for a bachelor of science major and minor, along with the possibility of a specialized master's degree. It's called the Stuart Handler Department of Real Estate and is the College of Business Administration's fifth department. The department is named for the CEO of TLC Management Co., a Chicago area leasing and management company. Handler donated an undisclosed amount of money to the university.

'Lift Every Voice and Sing' hymn ignites hope across nation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was created more than a century ago. But the hymn dubbed as the Black national anthem has resurrected a beacon of hope during recent nationwide protests. Countless rallies were held across the United States in recent weeks with arm-locked protesters reciting the song’s lyrics while marching against police brutality of unarmed Black people. Some marches were peaceful, while others turned violent. But one common thread at the protests were people chanting the anthem‘s message of faithfulness, freedom and equality. Some civil rights leaders call the song sacred, while others believe the song is more “powerful and patriotic" than America's national anthem.

Illinois sees 862 more virus cases and 10 more deaths

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois health officials say the daily total of coronavirus cases climbed by 862 and the number of people killed by the virus rose by 10. Saturday's update by the Illinois Department of Public Health brings the state's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 146,612 and the death toll to 7,014. As the number of cases has surged elsewhere in the United States, Illinois has not seen a daily total of confirmed cases greater than 1,000 since June 5.