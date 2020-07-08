Illinois News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Illinois. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Chicago bureau at 312-781-0500 or chifax@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORY

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLACK HEALTH

CHICAGO — Doctors have long known that Black people suffer disproportionately. Before the renewed cries of “Black Lives Matter,” they knew racism has very real, physical effects. They knew about socio-economic challenges that contribute to poor health. And they treated diabetes, hypertension and other chronic diseases that hit their Black patients harder than their white ones. Then came the coronavirus and George Floyd, a crushing double blow to Black people’s well-being. Doctors and their patients are reeling from the impact. By AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 870 words, photos.

AROUND THE STATE:

CONFEDERATE FLAG CAR-MUSEUM

VOLO, Ill. — A northern Illinois auto museum has no plan to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show with the Confederate battle flag painted atop the vehicle. Statues of Confederate generals and soldiers are being taken down across the country, NASCAR has banned the flag from its races and the Confederate emblem is being removed from the Mississippi state flag But the Volo Auto Museum about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Chicago says the famed “General Lee” from the first season of the TV show isn’t going anywhere, according to a weekend report in the Crystal Lake-based Northwest Herald. SENT: 300 words.

ENDANGERED SHOREBIRD

CHICAGO — Plovers usually return to places where they’ve successfully nested, but two federally endangered shorebirds have yet to return to the Lake Michigan coast. On June 18, four piping plovers chicks hatched on Montrose Beach, the area is the pair of plovers favored nesting spot, according to the Chicago Tribune. Named Monty and Rose, the pair of plovers fledged two chicks by the end of August last year, the first pair to successfully next in Chicago in decades. Now the surviving chicks have a few weeks of dodging predators before flying south and making the second act of Monty and Rose’s species-saving effort. SENT: 250 words.

EXCHANGE-RACIAL INJUSTICE-CAIRO MARCH

CAIRO, Ill. — About 50 people marched the streets of Cairo the evening of June 19 calling for an end to racism and discrimination in a city where Black people, in the face of decades of crushing oppression, led one of the nation’s most courageous and prolonged battles for equality during the Civil Rights Movement in the Midwest. The Heartland Unity March and Juneteenth commemoration started off with prayer and a stirring speech and poetry reading before participants from Cairo and beyond marched down Washington Street. Robbie Koen, the keynote speaker, said she was honored to address the many young people who had gathered and committed to continue fighting for justice and equality. Koen said she stands “on the shoulders of one who fought the good fight here in Cairo” — her father, The Rev. Dr. Charles Koen. By Molly Parker (The Southern Illinoisan) . SENT: 1,200 words.

EXCHANGE-UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

DECATUR, Ill. — Millikin University’s new president, James Reynolds, did not grow up planning a career in academia. His original career plans was to be a scientific researcher. Reynolds will officially take over leadership of the university on July 1, replacing Patrick White, who is retiring after serving as president since 2013. Reynolds is coming from Wilmington (Ohio) College, where he served as interim president from August 2011 to February 2012, when he was named president. By Valerie Wells (Herald & Review.) SENT: 950 words.

IN BRIEF:

— CHICAGO VIOLENCE: Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a 14-year-old boy were among five people shot and killed in the city during Fourth of July celebrations.

— PEORIA GANG-SENTENCING: Thirteen members of a Peoria street gang known as the “Bomb Squad” have been sentenced to prison terms for a racketeering conspiracy that included murder, attempted murder, arson and drug trafficking.

— REAL ESTATE STUDIES-UIC: The University of Illinois at Chicago’s business school is opening a real estate department.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to chifax@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.