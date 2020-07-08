Associated Press Illinois Daybook for Sunday, Jul. 05.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The AP-Illinois is reachable through its Chicago bureau at 312-781-0500. Send daybook items to illinois@applanner.com

To see your Daybooks and events for Illinois and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Sunday, Jul. 05 9:00 AM 'State of the Union' on CNN - 'State of the Union with Jake Tapper', featuring interviews, political analysis and stories of everyday Americans, with guests including Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr Stephen Hahn, Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, and Austin, TX, Mayor Steve Adler

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNNsotu, #CNNsotu

Contacts: Lauren Pratapas, CNN, lauren.pratapas@cnn.com, https://twitter.com/lpratapas

--------------------

--------------------

Monday, Jul. 06 8:00 AM Aurora City Hall reopens to public - Aurora City Hall, the Aldermen's Office and Customer Service Center reopens to the public, as the city transitions into Phase 4 of the 'Reopen Illinois' plan

Location: Aurora City Hall, 44 E Downer Pl, Aurora, IL

Weblinks: https://www.aurora-il.org/, https://twitter.com/cityofaurorail

Contacts: Aurora Mayor's Office, MayorsOffice@aurora-il.org, 1 630 256 3010