IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
10-12-23-27-34-44, Extra Shot: 24
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-four; Extra Shot: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
08-11-13-31-34
(eight, eleven, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
2-3-0, Fireball: 4
(two, three, zero; Fireball: four)
3-4-9, Fireball: 9
(three, four, nine; Fireball: nine)
1-1-2-3, Fireball: 9
(one, one, two, three; Fireball: nine)
2-1-4-2, Fireball: 1
(two, one, four, two; Fireball: one)
02-03-24-35-41
(two, three, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million