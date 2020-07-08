IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

10-12-23-27-34-44, Extra Shot: 24

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-four; Extra Shot: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

08-11-13-31-34

(eight, eleven, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

2-3-0, Fireball: 4

(two, three, zero; Fireball: four)

3-4-9, Fireball: 9

(three, four, nine; Fireball: nine)

1-1-2-3, Fireball: 9

(one, one, two, three; Fireball: nine)

2-1-4-2, Fireball: 1

(two, one, four, two; Fireball: one)

02-03-24-35-41

(two, three, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million