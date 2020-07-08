Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs were glad to be back on the field, resuming workouts Friday for the first time since Major League Baseball shut down camps in March. New manager David Ross said he felt like a “12-year-old thinking about baseball and how much you’ve missed it in this time.” With the season cut from 162 games to 60, the Cubs are gearing up for a sprint they hope ends in the playoffs after missing out for the first time since 2014. Chicago went from 95 wins in 2018 to 84 last season and finished behind St. Louis and Milwaukee in the NL Central. The Cubs kept their roster largely intact. But they made one big change when they hired Ross to replace Joe Maddon.

UNDATED (AP) — Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech missed the start of the team's summer camp due to a personal matter. General manager Rick Hahn said he doesn’t have a timeline for the return of the 24-year-old right-hander. Kopech is coming back from Tommy John surgery in September 2018. He hit triple-digits on the radar gun during his first spring training appearance.