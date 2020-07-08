Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois health officials say the daily total of coronavirus cases climbed by 862 and the number of people killed by the virus rose by 10. Saturday's update by the Illinois Department of Public Health brings the state's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 146,612 and the death toll to 7,014. As the number of cases has surged elsewhere in the United States, Illinois has not seen a daily total of confirmed cases greater than 1,000 since June 5.

JOLIET, ILL. (AP) — More than 700 nurses at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center Joliet have gone on strike after negotiations between the hospital and the nurses union failed to result in a contract. The strike over pay and issues related to the safety of nurses began Saturday morning. In preparation for a possible strike, Amita Health said it would cancel non-urgent surgeries, bring in licensed nurses and, if necessary, prepare to have ambulances bypass the hospital. The Illinois Nurses Association has been in negotiations with Amita Health since February and the nurses have been working without a contract since May 9.

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is contributing an additional $51.5 million to a ballot initiative committee backing his constitutional amendment that would dump the state's flat-rate income tax structure in favor of one that takes a bigger bite from the wealthy. The contribution from the billionaire governor comes about six months after he contributed $5 million to the committee called Vote Yes for Fairness. In November, voters will be asked whether the state constitution should be amended to allow a graduated tax structure instead of the current flat rate structure.

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 23-month-old girl who died after her head was apparently slammed against a wall of her mother’s Southern Illinois home. Authorities say that Allan R. Castleberry Jr. was the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother in February when he allegedly struck her head against the wall inside their Carlinville home on Feb. 3. Castleberry was arraigned this week in a Macoupin County courtroom, where a judge set his bond at $1 million.