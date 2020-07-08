Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a 14-year-old boy were among 13 people shot and killed in the city over the Fourth of July weekend. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says four males opened fire on a large gathering in the street in Englewood just before midnight Saturday, killing the teenage boy and three other males. Police say the 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house in the Austin neighborhood during a Fourth of July party around 7 p.m. At least 59 people were shot and wounded over the weekend.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A group dedicated to preserving Abraham Lincoln's legacy is hoping to show people what his Springfield home was like before it was the two-story, 12-room dwelling that visitors tour today. The Abraham Lincoln Association is raising money to buy land near the historic Lincoln Home site downtown Springfield and build a replica of the six-room cottage that Lincoln bought in 1844. The home wasn’t renovated to add a second story — giving the Lincoln Home its current appearance — until 1856, after Lincoln had achieved economic and political success. The group says it needs to raise $400,000 for the project.

VOLO, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois auto museum says it has no plans to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show with the Confederate flag painted atop the vehicle. The flag is increasingly viewed as a symbol of racism. NASCAR has banned it and it's being removed from the Mississippi state flag. But the Volo Auto Museum says the famed “General Lee” from the first season of the TV show isn’t going anywhere. Museum director Brian Grams tells the Northwest Herald that he would not remove it any more than he would remove Nazi memorabilia from the museum’s military exhibit.

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Thirteen members of a Peoria street gang known as the “Bomb Squad” have been sentenced to prison terms for a racketeering conspiracy that included murder, arson and drug trafficking. Federal prosecutors said one defendant was sentenced to life in prison, plus 10 years. Judge James Shadid sentenced the other defendants to prison terms ranging from 12 to 40 years. A jury convicted the defendants in December after a seven-week trial and three days of deliberations. Prosecutors said gang members had standing orders to shoot rivals on sight, and they would later boast about their actions on social media.