Here is the latest Illinois news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a 14-year-old boy were among 13 people shot and killed in the city over the Fourth of July weekend. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says four males opened fire on a large gathering in the street in Englewood just before midnight Saturday, killing the teenage boy and three other males. Police say the 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house in the Austin neighborhood during a Fourth of July party around 7 p.m. At least 59 people were shot and wounded over the weekend.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A group dedicated to preserving Abraham Lincoln's legacy is hoping to show people what his Springfield home was like before it was the two-story, 12-room dwelling that visitors tour today. The Abraham Lincoln Association is raising money to buy land near the historic Lincoln Home site downtown Springfield and build a replica of the six-room cottage that Lincoln bought in 1844. The home wasn’t renovated to add a second story — giving the Lincoln Home its current appearance — until 1856, after Lincoln had achieved economic and political success. The group says it needs to raise $400,000 for the project.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say lightning struck two men as a line of storms from the Gulf of Mexico moved onto Clearwater Beach. Thirty-seven-year-old Gacek Arkadiusz of Des Plaines, Illinois, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived Sunday afternoon. An officer began CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over medical treatment. Clearwater police say he was in critical condition when taken to the hospital. Police say 43-year-old Sav Keomany of Pickerington, Ohio, was a few feet away when the lightning struck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say the men were leaving the beach when lightning hit them.

VOLO, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois auto museum says it has no plans to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show with the Confederate flag painted atop the vehicle. The flag is increasingly viewed as a symbol of racism. NASCAR has banned it and it's being removed from the Mississippi state flag. But the Volo Auto Museum says the famed “General Lee” from the first season of the TV show isn’t going anywhere. Museum director Brian Grams tells the Northwest Herald that he would not remove it any more than he would remove Nazi memorabilia from the museum’s military exhibit.