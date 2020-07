ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and humid this Wednesday with highs in the middle 90′s and a heat index just over 100 degrees. Heat Advisories are in place for a good chunk of the viewing area. We will have slight chances of a few downpours late this afternoon with a south wind 5 - 10 MPH. STAY COOL!

