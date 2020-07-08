Advertisement

Gorman working on short game as a pro golfer

By Mike Buda
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Danny Gorman was a student at Boylan and SIU-Edwardsville, he was all about the long ball, but since making the switch to being a pro golfer, he has had to adapt in order to keep his head above water.

Gorman spent the last two years in Arizona, most recently on the Outlaw Tour, which kept running tournaments through the pandemic.

Gorman will only be back a few weeks before continuing life as a pro up north on the Dakotas Tour where he says he will compete in about six to nine events.

The Rockford native says he will also try to qualify for the Illinois Open as he bounces back and forth.

He says he will only make it as far as his short game takes him.

“A lot of guys drive it farther than I do,” said Gorman. “That’s just something I have to stomach and if I don’t drive it as far, I’m going to have to wedge it better and I’m going to have to putt it better. I’ve always tried to clean up putting, eliminate three-putts, and make everything inside of five feet. If you can find yourself doing that week in and week out and if you miss a green get up and down. That’s where I’ve noticed I lack and in a longer game, I can catch up to guys with a better short game when I do stuff like that.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rivets stay hot, beat Woodchucks 9-5

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Chase Estep's grand slam in the sixth inning proves to be the game's big blow as the Rivets beat the Woodchucks 9-5 for Rockford's third straight win.

Sports

Woodchucks vs. Rivets - July 6, 2020

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT

Sports

Dofflemyer defeats Silvers to win first Mauh-Nah-Tee-See title

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Robert Dofflemyer defeats Brian Silvers 4&2 to win his first Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play championship.

Sports

Rivets bats come alive in win over Woodchucks

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
After being no-hit for the first three innings, the Rivets exploded in the fourth with seven runs en route to the win.

Latest News

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Local golfers hit the links for the first tournament of the summer

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club hosted the first two rounds of the annual invite on Sunday. 16 golfers started the day and we are down to the final four.

Sports

Woodchucks vs. Rivets - July 5, 2020

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT

Sports

Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Quarterfinals

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT

Sports

Two White Sox players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Two players from the White Sox have tested positive for COVID-19. The two will have to record consecutive negative tests and pass appropriate health protocols before returning to baseball activities.

Sports

Toelke commits to Memphis for volleyball

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Tabytha Toelke’s summer is only getting busier and busier.