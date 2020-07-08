Gorman working on short game as a pro golfer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Danny Gorman was a student at Boylan and SIU-Edwardsville, he was all about the long ball, but since making the switch to being a pro golfer, he has had to adapt in order to keep his head above water.

Gorman spent the last two years in Arizona, most recently on the Outlaw Tour, which kept running tournaments through the pandemic.

Gorman will only be back a few weeks before continuing life as a pro up north on the Dakotas Tour where he says he will compete in about six to nine events.

The Rockford native says he will also try to qualify for the Illinois Open as he bounces back and forth.

He says he will only make it as far as his short game takes him.

“A lot of guys drive it farther than I do,” said Gorman. “That’s just something I have to stomach and if I don’t drive it as far, I’m going to have to wedge it better and I’m going to have to putt it better. I’ve always tried to clean up putting, eliminate three-putts, and make everything inside of five feet. If you can find yourself doing that week in and week out and if you miss a green get up and down. That’s where I’ve noticed I lack and in a longer game, I can catch up to guys with a better short game when I do stuff like that.”

