FHN, SCHD offering free COVID-19 testing July 14, 28

No appointment or healthcare referral is required.
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running out again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Health Department and FHN will offer additional testing for COVID-19 for those age 18 and over, including those without symptoms at two Freeport locations in July.

The testing, which may be rescheduled in case of bad weather, is scheduled for:

Aquin High School, 1419 S. Galena in Freeport from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

Taylor Park School, 806 E. Stephenson in Freeport from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

No appointment or healthcare referral is required for this first-come, first-served no-cost nasal pharyngeal testing. Participants must bring valid photo ID and wear a mask, according to FHN.

Those driving to the testing must remain in their car for the testing. Results, which will be communicated by the Stephenson County Health Department to those who are tested, will take at least five days.

This is not an antibody test; it will only tell you if you have the coronavirus as of this date, not if you have had it previously. Please consult your healthcare provider with any questions, according to FHN.

