FHN, SCHD offering free COVID-19 testing July 14, 28

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Health Department and FHN will offer additional testing for COVID-19 for those age 18 and over, including those without symptoms at two Freeport locations in July.

The testing, which may be rescheduled in case of bad weather, is scheduled for:

Aquin High School, 1419 S. Galena in Freeport from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

Taylor Park School, 806 E. Stephenson in Freeport from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

No appointment or healthcare referral is required for this first-come, first-served no-cost nasal pharyngeal testing. Participants must bring valid photo ID and wear a mask, according to FHN.

Those driving to the testing must remain in their car for the testing. Results, which will be communicated by the Stephenson County Health Department to those who are tested, will take at least five days.

This is not an antibody test; it will only tell you if you have the coronavirus as of this date, not if you have had it previously. Please consult your healthcare provider with any questions, according to FHN.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.