FHN, FHS offering sports physical clinics

The physicals will be done on the high school campus to ensure social distancing.
(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - FHN and Freeport High School have collaborated to create a plan for sports physicals for the 2020-21 season.

The physicals will be done on the high school campus to ensure social distancing within the gymnasium while providing a safe environment for participants due to COVID-19 concerns, according to FHN.

If interested, those attending should do so during the designated time for your student’s intended sport, which is listed below. Only the athlete and a legal guardian are permitted in the building. No siblings or individuals not receiving a physical will be allowed entry.

All people entering the school must wear a mask at all times. Participants should enter through the south main gym doors on Empire; exit will be through the west parking lot by the grass field. Please park in the west parking area; students will be entering the Empire Street side of the school and exiting in the west lot, according to FHN.

Physicals cost $20 upon registration via cash or check only (ATM on site if needed); as in previous years, FHN donates this fee back to the school. The IHSA exam form and FHN consent form can be downloaded at www.fhn.org/sportsphysicals. All forms must be filled out and signed prior to arriving for the physical.

Tuesday July 28

4 - 4:30 p.m. –  Phantoms Youth Football

4:30 - 5 p.m. –  Tennis & Golf

5 - 5:30 p.m. –  Football

5:30 - 6 p.m. –  Football

6 - 6:30 p.m. –  Dance & Cheer & Swimming

6:30 - 7 p.m. –  Volleyball & Cross Country

Tuesday August 11

4 - 4:30 p.m. –  Basketball & Wrestling

4:30 - 5 p.m. –  Soccer

5 - 5:30 p.m. –  Baseball

5:30 - 6 p.m. –  Bowling & Softball

6 - 6:30 p.m. –  Track

6:30 - 7 p.m. –  Open to any sport

Students will remain in one room for the entire exam, and exam areas will be cleaned after each student. Each exam should take 15 – 20 minutes. Physical forms for all students will be turned over to the school at the end of each event. Athletes may take a cell phone photo of the completed form for their records. Information regarding sports physicals for other area schools will be coming soon.

