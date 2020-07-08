Advertisement

Father, son killed in McHenry Co. crash

The vehicle left the roadway, rolled over several times and then became engulfed in flames.
Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Belvidere men were killed in a crash on I-90 in McHenry County on Monday night.

A 2007 black Pontiac was traveling westbound on I-90 when the vehicle left the roadway, rolled over several times and then became engulfed in flames at 10:59 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

Both 49-year-old Harold E. Switzer Jr. and his 26-year-old son Harold Switzer III were ejected from the car and suffered fatal injuries at milepost 39 in Marengo.

The right lane of traffic was closed at 12 a.m. All lanes were closed at 2 a.m. for the traffic crash investigation. The roadway was reopened at 5 a.m. 

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

