Family pop up market in Belvidere on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A pop up family market at General Mills Park will be hosted by the Belvidere Family YMCA, in partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank on Friday.

The family market will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 301 Highline Street in Belvidere, the line up will take place down Highline from State Street, according to the Belvidere Family YMCA.

Families will receive groceries, including meat and dairy. Food is first come, first served while supplies last, which is designed to feed 150 families. Families need to have children under the age of 18 living in their house to qualify. No proof of need necessary, according to the Belvidere Family YMCA.

Volunteers include indviduals from Belvidere Police Department and Belvidere North National Honor Society.

The Belvidere Family YMCA will also out 200 grab-and-go meals, provided by the Northern Illinois Food Bank, at the site from 10 a.m. to noon. Funds to provide daily food service have been gifted by the FCA Foundation.

