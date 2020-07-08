Advertisement

Family pop up market in Belvidere on Friday

The Belvidere Family YMCA hosted a mobile food pantry at the General Mills Park in June.
The Belvidere Family YMCA hosted a mobile food pantry at the General Mills Park in June.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A pop up family market at General Mills Park will be hosted by the Belvidere Family YMCA, in partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank on Friday.

The family market will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 301 Highline Street in Belvidere, the line up will take place down Highline from State Street, according to the Belvidere Family YMCA.

Families will receive groceries, including meat and dairy. Food is first come, first served while supplies last, which is designed to feed 150 families.  Families need to have children under the age of 18 living in their house to qualify.  No proof of need necessary, according to the Belvidere Family YMCA.

Volunteers include indviduals from Belvidere Police Department and Belvidere North National Honor Society.

The Belvidere Family YMCA will also out 200 grab-and-go meals, provided by the Northern Illinois Food Bank, at the site from 10 a.m. to noon. Funds to provide daily food service have been gifted by the FCA Foundation.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mercyhealth responds to Rep. Bustos claim

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Tuesday, Rep. Bustos claimed 57,000 Illinoisans in Winnebago County will no longer have their insurance accepted at Mercyhealth.

News

Expired driver’s licenses, ID cards, license plate stickers extended to Nov.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Customers who must visit a facility to renew their driver’s license or ID card are encouraged to first use the preregistration application.

News

Father, son killed in McHenry Co. crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Both 49-year-old Harold E. Switzer Jr. and 26-year-old Harold Switzer III were ejected from the car and suffered fatal injuries at milepost 39 in Marengo.

News

Transitions Hospice hosts food drive in Loves Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
Transitions Hospice hosts food drive

Latest News

News

Transitions Hospice hosts food drive

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Police investigate series of shots fired in Beloit

Updated: 5 hours ago
Multiple reports of shots fired Monday night into Tuesday morning.

News

The U.S. Mint is producing fewer coins during the pandemic, causing a coin shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
A coin shortage is causing stores to request use of credit cards or pay by phone apps.

News

Arrests made in connection to Saturday’s fatal gas station shooting in DeKalb

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officials release information after fatal gas station shooting in DeKalb

News

The City of Rockford provides updates on their efforts to end domestic violence in the community

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking met over Zoom Tuesday night to remind residents the importance of addressing the crime.

News

Additional charges filed against Springfield man in connection to killing of US Marshal

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Brown, 41, of Springfield, was originally charged with one count of killing a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of illegal firearm possession.