Expired driver’s licenses, ID cards, license plate stickers extended to Nov.

Customers who must visit a facility to renew their driver’s license or ID card are encouraged to first use the preregistration application.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and license plate stickers have been extended an additional month.

Moving back from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, the extension also includes those who have July, August and September expiration dates. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Nov. 1, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities, especially during the current heat wave, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said.

Online services should be used when possible instead of visiting a facility due to heavy customer volume. Customers who can conduct business online may go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of online services – such as renewing license plate stickers – from the comfort of their own home. People who conduct online transactions will avoid waiting in line at a facility.

White noted that online transactions continue to flourish, with June 2020 seeing 447, 103 online license plate sticker renewals, an increase of 110 percent in online license plate sticker renewals when compared to the 212, 396 renewals in June 2019.

“Extending expiration dates until November 1 means people with an expired driver’s license, ID card or license plate sticker do not need to rush into a Driver Services facility immediately,” White said. “During this current heat wave, I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.”

Through July 31, Driver Services facilities are serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle transactions. Face masks are required. Customers who must visit a facility are asked to be patient due to heavy volume and prepared to wait outside in various types of weather. This is due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time, White said.

In addition, customers who must visit a facility to renew their driver’s license or ID card are encouraged to first use the preregistration application at www.cyberdriveillinois.com, which will speed up their transaction while at the facility.

Gov. Pritzker extended the Disaster Proclamation an additional month, which in turn extended the expirations for driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registration stickers an additional month to Nov. 1, White said.

