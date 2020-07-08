Edwards Apple Orchard West to open in August

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Edwards Apple Orchard West will open on August 28.

The apple orchard made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. Interested visitors can head to 8218 Cemetery Rd. when the final Friday of August rolls around.

Opening for the season 🍎Friday August 28th 2020🍏 Posted by Edwards Apple Orchard West on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

The Poplar Grove location at 7061 Centerville Rd. has yet to make an announcement.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.