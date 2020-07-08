Edwards Apple Orchard West to open in August
Interested visitors can head to 8218 Cemetery Rd. on Aug. 28.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Edwards Apple Orchard West will open on August 28.
The apple orchard made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. Interested visitors can head to 8218 Cemetery Rd. when the final Friday of August rolls around.
The Poplar Grove location at 7061 Centerville Rd. has yet to make an announcement.
